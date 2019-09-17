Two vehicles roll over in crash in Brookville

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was trapped inside a vehicle after two vehicles rolled over in a crash in Brookville Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened in the 14000 block of Westbrook Road in Brookville just before 8 am. A vehicle involved landed on its side as a result of the crash.

Englewood Fire Department responded to the scene.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

