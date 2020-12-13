Two-vehicle crash slows down traffic on US-35 WB, injuries reported

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Traffic is backed up on US-35 after a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the crash was called in just after 5:30 a.m. on US-35 WB at South Smithville Road. Authorities said one vehicle hit another car on the side of the road.

Injuries were reported. No word on the exact condition of the people involved or the cause of the accident.

2 NEWS will continue to update this developing story as we receive more information.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS