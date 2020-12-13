Two-vehicle crash slows down traffic on US-35 WB, injuries reported

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Traffic is backed up on US-35 after a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the crash was called in just after 5:30 a.m. on US-35 WB at South Smithville Road. Authorities said one vehicle hit another car on the side of the road.
Injuries were reported. No word on the exact condition of the people involved or the cause of the accident.
2 NEWS will continue to update this developing story as we receive more information.
