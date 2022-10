DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash on US-35 westbound was blocking traffic on Wednesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were responding to a two-vehicle crash on US-35 westbound at Ludlow Street.

ODOT is reporting that all lanes have reopened at this time.

Dayton police at the scene reported that one person had to be extracted from a vehicle.

There is no word on what led up to the crash.