2 top employers in Miami Valley reinstate mask policies

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two of the top employers in the Miami Valley are bringing back mask mandates, as COVID-19 cases once again become a concern.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, and the Premier hospital system now have one thing in common: masks are once again required inside their buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

New mask guidance from the Department of Defense means Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has to reinstate its mask policy for everyone who works at or visits the base.

In a video, Wright-Patterson officials said the changes are driven by the rise in cases caused by the delta variant.

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander: “Anything that is substantial or high risk, according to the CDC, the OSD is saying installations need to reinstitute their mask policy, so that’s what we’re doing here today. It is time to mask back up.”

Montgomery County, Greene County, Miami County and Preble County all fall under the CDC’s definition of substantial spread.

This guidance extends to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Visitors age three and up must wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status, effective Friday.

All Air Force Museum events and walk-through exhibits will remain open.

Premier Health is also following suit with the federal government’s and CDC’s recommendations.

Health care systems have not required masks for fully vaccinated staff in non-clinical areas.

Effective Thursday, everyone at Premier Health hospitals and facilities must wear a mask.

“In order to protect our health care workers, in order to protect our patients and visitors to the best of our ability, we’ve altered our policy to require, that regardless of vaccination status, when we are indoors, masks must be worn,” Miami Valley Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon said.

2NEWS talked with Kettering Health officials tonight and they are in the process of looking into their own mask policies.