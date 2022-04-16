KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were shot in the parking lot of a Kettering bowling alley Saturday morning.

The City of Kettering said that the bar manager of Woodman Lanes bowling alley called 911 just after midnight for a disturbance in the parking lot.

When police arrived on the scene, they found two teens suffering from gunshot wounds. Kettering said one was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and the other to Kettering Health. Both had received non-life-threatening injuries.

Police detained an 18-year-old as a person of interest. Kettering said that no charges have been announced at this time. This incident remains under investigation.