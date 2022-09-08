DARKE CO., Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken to the hospital via CareFlight after a crash in Darke County on Thursday.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old woman from Union City was traveling west on State Route 47 at US 127 when she failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign. She drove into the path of a semi-truck driven by a 45-year-old man from Richmond, Indiana.

Crews were dispatched shortly after midnight on Thursday and the 19-year-old and her 23-year-old passenger were extracted from the vehicle. They were both taken to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight, however, there is no word on their condition at this time.

The driver of the semi was treated and released at the scene.