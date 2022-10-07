Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken to the hospital via CareFlight following an ATV crash on Friday.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to a private property on Greenville Steet Mary’s Road around 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7.

Police reported that a 49-year-old man from Ansonia was driving a Polaris RZR 900 ATV in the yard along with his 35-year-old passenger of St. Mary’s when it overturned, injuring both of them.

Both were taken to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight for their injuries.

There is no word on their condition at this time.