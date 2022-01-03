KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are battling flames at a house in Kettering Monday night.

2 NEWS crews are at the scene of the fire at the two-story house in the 400 block of Glenridge Road. Kettering Dispatch said crews were called to the fire at 7:39 p.m.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time. It’s not known if anyone was inside the house at the time of the fire or if anyone was injured.

WDTN is working to learn more and we will update this story as we receive more information.