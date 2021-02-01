Two Springboro Schools awarded Purple Star designation

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Springboro City Schools announced that the Purple Star designation was awarded to two of its schools, Clearcreek Elementary and Springboro High School.

The Purple Star designation is awarded to schools that show a major commitment to serving students and families connected to the United States Armed Forces.

“So proud to be recognized as a school making a commitment to serve our students and parents that have years of dedicated service to the U.S Military,” said Kyle Martin, Principal at Springboro high School.

The school said one requirement of the award included designating a staff member to serve as a liaison between military-connected students, their families and the school.

Springboro Schools’s Board of Education will recognize the honor at its Feb. 24 meeting by reading a proclamation.

A list of all 31 schools that received this award can viewed here.