2 Southwest Ohio establishments cited for violating state guidelines

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Six Ohio establishments are being cited for violating state orders aimed to slow the spread of coronavirus, two of them are here in Southwest Ohio.

King’s Grill in Lebanon and the Layne Lounge in New Carlisle made the list.

Any complaints of a business not following health guidelines are sent to the Ohio Department of Commerce. After that, the complaints are sent to the Ohio Investigative Unit for them to investigate.

The OIU enforcement commander, Eric Wolf told 2 NEWS they visited 300 locations in Ohio over the weekend. One of the six citations they issued was to the Layne Lounge in Clark County.

“Our agents visited on Saturday, August 8th,” said Wolf. “When our agents visited they found the location in operation and they were actually able to purchase beer at both 10:45 and again at 11:15 p.m.”

He said it depends on the extent of the violation whether they will issue a citation or use it as an opportunity to educate the employees. They did administer an administrative citation against the Layne Lounge’s liquor permit itself.

Wolf said they have sent it to the Ohio Attorney General’s office and will eventually be presented before the Ohio Liquor Commission.

“They can do everything from find a location not at fault, they can basically find them in violation but assess no penalty, and they can also assess monetary fines, suspension days all the way up to revocation of the liquor permit,” said Wolf. “But ultimately everything at this point is determined by the Ohio Liquor Control commission.”

Wolf said most businesses are abiding all given orders.

Larry Shaffer with Clark County Combined Health District said that’s good news for slowing the spread of coronavirus.

“Here in Clark County, about 25 percent of people with coronavirus are between ages of 20 and 30,” said Shaffer. “That’s the age range of people that are staying out late in bars, they’re going to just have a good time but they start to worry less about their safety.”