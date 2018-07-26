OSP: At least 1 dead in Shelby County crash, all northbound and southbound lanes open

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WDTN Photo/Devero Bogart)

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) - A crash involving two semi-trucks and a pickup truck has closed I-75 in Shelby County Thursday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says at least one person is dead in the crash.

I-75 northbound has been reopened in one lane, as have all lanes of I-75 south near State Route 119.

Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS at least two semi-trucks and a pick-up truck caught fire in the crash.

Traffic on area roads is also heavy. The crash happened in a rural area and there are few options to bypass the crash scene.

The crash is located on I-75 between C.R. 25A and SR-119 so both interchanges are clogged. One option if you're driving north is to exit at SR-29 in Sidney and head north to McCartyville Road, turn right and continue north to SR-274. Turn east and that will take you back to I-75.

If you are traveling south the detour option would be reversed.

