Two roads closed in Trotwood for debris removal

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) - Debris removal is closing some Trotwood roads this week.

Basore and Salem Bend roads will be shut down from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. through Wednesday, June 12.

Johnny McCluskey, Trotwood's operations supervisor for Public Works, said they had to close these two roads because they are so narrow, and they knew the amount of work that needed to be done.

He said as of now, they do not anticipate closing more roads, but that could change as they are continuing to work in all neighborhoods within city limits.

On Memorial Day, Trotwood was hit by an EF4 tornado, and many residents like Richard Derringer are still picking up debris left behind because of it.

"There's been a whole lot of devastation here on Salem Bend and Olive Road," said Derringer. "I know one thing, don't underestimate mother nature."

City crews are also working around the clock, even closing some roads to better serve those homeowners who were hit hard.

"We have a team of guys that are working pretty much from 7 a.m. to 8 or 9 p.m., ever since the storm," said McCluskey. "Our goal is to get this debris out of here as soon as possible".

McCluskey said they have already taken thousands of truckloads to landfills.

"Every piece of equipment, every operator we've got, they're out removing debris," said McCluskey.

He asked residents to continue moving their debris by the curbs for easy pickup, and to put tree limbs and vegetation in one pile, siding and house debris in another pile.

He said they will continue working with mutual aid from neighboring counties so things can get back to normal.

"We want to see people back out planting flowers, cutting their grass, so we're working a lot of hours," said McCluskey.

McCluskey said his final message to residents is to ask them to give crews working plenty of space.

He said it's hard to maneuver some of these heavy machines when they're picking up these large loads so for everyone's safety, he asks you to give them space.



