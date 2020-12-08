Two people taken to hospital after mobile home fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a mobile home caught fire in Dayton Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the fire started just before 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of Scotsman Drive. Two people were smoking inside the bedroom of the home when the lighter started the fire.

One person escaped, the other was trapped and had to be rescued by fire officials. The fire was down within 30 seconds.

Both people were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. They are expected to be OK.

The fire caused minor damage to the bedroom of the mobile home.