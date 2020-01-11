Two people taken to hospital after Harrison Township crash

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were transported to the hospital after a two-car crash on Saturday morning.

The crash happened just after 11:40 in the 600 block of Shiloh Springs Road in Harrison Township. Both people were taken to Grandview Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Police are currently investigating this crash. WDTN has a crew on scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

