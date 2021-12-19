DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were rescued from an apartment fire in Dayton on Sunday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews responded to a fire on Xenia Avenue at 7:13 am. Upon arrival, they found a two-story apartment building with smoke showing and began taking the fire down and searching for possible victims.

Fire crews evacuated at least two people from the building, and Dispatch said the total number is not known at this time. No injuries have been reported.

Dispatch did not say how much damage was done, and no cause has been determined for the blaze. Crews are still on the scene and this incident is under investigation.