Two people killed in two-vehicle crash in Darke County

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people have died following a two-vehicle crash in the area of State Route 722 and State Route 726 at 9:52 a.m. Sunday.

The Darke County Sheriff’s office says 74-year-old Linda Smith of West Milton was driving east bound on State Route 722 when she pulled into the intersection of State Route 726, into the path of another car. Smith was pronounced dead on the scene. Her passenger, 94-year-old Marie Fine of Laura was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where she later died.

Two children were also treated for injuries and released at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

