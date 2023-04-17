DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man and a woman were killed in a Darke County crash on Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Children’s Home Bradford Road and Auld Road around 1 p.m.

Darke County Deputies, Gettysburg Rescue, Gettysburg Fire Department and Bradford Rescue responded on reports of a serious injury crash.

Initial reports show that a 2014 Ford Escape driven by Larry Szilagyi, 69, of Bradford, Ohio was traveling on Auld Road when he came to a posted stop sign.

Szilagyi failed to yield the right of way to a northbound 2011 Ford Super Duty truck driven by a 62-year-old Bradford woman, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bradford woman struck Szilagyi’s vehicle on the driver’s side, causing both vehicles to travel off the roadway into a nearby field. Szilagyi was pronounced dead at the scene.

Szilagyi’s passenger, Nancy Szilagyi, was transported to Upper Valley Hospital by Miami Valley Hospital’s mobile intensive care unit. Szilagyi succumbed to her injuries sustained in the accident.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team and the Darke County Coroner’s office also responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.