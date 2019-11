MIAMI TWP. (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a suspected home invasion in Miami Township.

According to a police incident report, it happened around 12:30 Saturday morning at a home in the 2200 block of Owendale Drive.

A 911 caller reported that two men wearing masks were inside her house fighting her husband and grandson.

The suspects fled the scene after stealing one of the victims cell phone.

The victims sustained minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.