Two people in custody after drug arrest in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- Two people are in custody after a drug bust in Dayton.
The Kettering Police Department Tactical Suppression Team served a narcotics search warrant at an apartment in the 1500 block of Woodman Drive around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say Vice had been working on the case for nearly a month before serving the search warrant.
Officers broke two windows to the apartment during the search. Drugs were recovered during the raid.
There were no injuries.
Officers took a man and woman into custody. Police say another person is believed to be involved.
A pit bull was removed from the apartment and turned over to the Animal Resource Center.
The investigation is ongoing.
