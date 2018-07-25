Local News

Two people in custody after drug arrest in Dayton

Posted: Jul 25, 2018 10:23 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 25, 2018 10:23 AM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- Two people are in custody after a drug bust in Dayton.

The Kettering Police Department Tactical Suppression Team served a narcotics search warrant at an apartment in the 1500 block of Woodman Drive around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say Vice had been working on the case for nearly a month before serving the search warrant.

Officers broke two windows to the apartment during the search. Drugs were recovered during the raid.

There were no injuries.

Officers took a man and woman into custody. Police say another person is believed to be involved.

A pit bull was removed from the apartment and turned over to the Animal Resource Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

