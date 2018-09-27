Two people displaced after Dayton apartment fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cerws battle a fire on Pawtucket Street in Dayton on Thursday, September 27, 2018. (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- An early morning fire left two apartments damaged at a Dayton complex Thursday.

Authorities say the fire started in the kitchen of an apartment on Pawtucket Street, near W. Third Street around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Once crews arrived on scene, they were able to knock down the fire quickly.

The apartment where the fire started and a neighboring apartment were damaged by the fire.

Fire officials say everyone got out safely.

Two people living in the apartment where the fire started were displaced. Fire officials say the people planned to stay with family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.