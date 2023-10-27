DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton hosted a dual dedication ceremony on Oct. 27 for two newly built homes.

This year’s Women Build initiative oversaw the build of these homes. The initiative commenced on March 30.

The project was led by local volunteers who spent the last seven months working on the two single-family homes on Gaylord Ave. in Kettering.

The Women Build program focuses on empowering women and fostering vibrant communities by helping single mothers prepare and acquire a home of their own.

One of the recipients of these homes, Kasandra and her daughter Aa’sjayla, carries a legacy of Habitat home ownership. Kasandra grew up in a Habitat home herself.

The other recipient, Olive, is a refugee turned medical lab technician, who will soon move into the home with her two sons.

The two single mothers have actively participated in the Habitat program through homeownership classes and volunteer work at the ReStore.

“It is truly a remarkable feeling to be a part of something like this and to be able to build these homes for two extraordinary women and their families. I can’t wait to see what we accomplish next.” said Elizabeth Breitenstein, chair of the 2023 Womens Build Committee and Market President at Fischer Homes.