Two more Centerville schools receive Purple Star designation

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Two more Centerville schools have been designated as Purple Star schools by the Ohio Department of Education.

Driscoll Elementary and Weller Elementary were recognized as schools that show a major commitment to students and families connected to the nation’s military, according to a release.

“Becoming a Purple Star school is one more way we can support our students, both in the classroom and with their social-emotional development,” said Erin Bucher, principal at Driscoll Elementary. “It’s also another way for us to recognize our military families who give so much to our country.”

Andrew Boeke, principal at Weller Elementary said, “Ohio’s military families make so many sacrifices. It’s important for our staff to recognize that and be as supportive as possible when students transition into our school.”

The district said 23 new schools in Ohio were designated as Purple Star schools during the most recent round of awards. Seven other schools in Centerville have been designated as Purple Star schools over the past two years, including Centerville High School, Magsig Middle School, Tower Heights Middle School, Watts Middle School, Stingley Elementary, Primary Village North and Primary Village South.

“Military-connected students can face very unique challenges. I’m so proud of our Purple Star Award schools for recognizing those challenges and coming alongside students and families to support, encourage and care for them,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria.“It’s always an honor to announce the Purple Star School Awards because these schools really exemplify what it means to be a community. They genuinely want to see each student succeed and they are intentional about making sure every student has the resources he or she needs to do so.”

For more information on Centerville City Schools, visit www.centerville.k12.oh.us.