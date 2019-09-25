Two Montgomery Co. polling locations changed due to tornado damage

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With Election Day now six weeks away, officials in Montgomery County say they’ve had to relocate some polling places due to tornado damage.

Two buildings previously used as polling locations in Montgomery County were damaged in the tornadoes and may not be repaired in time for Election Day, Kelly said, so both of those precincts now have different polling places in November.

According to officials, some voters used to go to the New Life Worship Center in Butler Township on Election Day. But with extensive damage to the building from the Memorial Day tornadoes, county officials had to move the precinct’s polling location to the nearby Hopeland Church this November, Kelly said.

“We will send notifications to all those registered voters in the area affected a couple weeks before November 5 to notify you of the new location and the address,” Kelly said.

The other polling location that has been changed is in Harrison Township, she added.

“North Wesleyan Center – if you voted there, you’ll be going to the Teamsters union to vote,” she said.

If your home was damaged in the tornadoes and you’re temporarily staying in another location, you won’t have to update your voter registration if you plan to return to that address, Kelly said.

But if you’ve permanently moved, she added, you should inform officials of the change.

“Only if you’ve moved out of the state or moved to another county would you have to change your voter registration address because you’ve actually moved and are planning to stay where you moved,” Kelly said.

For more information on polling locations and updating your voter registration in Montgomery County, click here.

