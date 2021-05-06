Two men shocked after lift bucket strikes power lines in Dayton

Two men were shocked by electricity when the lift bucket they were working in struck power lines in Dayton Thursday. (WDTN Photo/Alex Korecky)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two men were shocked by electricity when the lift bucket they were working in struck power lines in Dayton Thursday.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday behind a business in the 1500 block of East First Street in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatchers told 2 NEWS the two men were working in a lift bucket mounted on a truck when the bucket hit power lines. Both men are breathing and conscious, according to dispatchers.

A 911 caller told dispatchers the lift on the truck struck power lines and he could see a lot of sparks. The caller said he could see the men moving around but was unsure how badly they were injured. Emergency medics were called to the scene.