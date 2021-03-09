Two men arrested for drug trafficking in Fairborn, Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn Police announced Tuesday that two men were arrested after three search warrants were executed in relation to a drug trafficking suspect.

On Thursday, March 4, the Agencies for Combined Enforcement served two warrants in Fairborn and one in Dayton.

A Fairborn man and a Dayton man were arrested and are being held at the Greene County Jail on felony charges.

The following are some of the items seized during the searches:

  • Over $66,000 in cash
  • 17 guns
  • One high dollar cross bow
  • 1.3 pounds of suspected methamphetamine
  • Over 1 pound of a white powdery substance suspected to be being fentanyl
  • Fentanyl pill making materials and pill press
  • Over 4 pounds of processed marijuana

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS