Two men arrested for drug trafficking in Fairborn, Dayton

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn Police announced Tuesday that two men were arrested after three search warrants were executed in relation to a drug trafficking suspect.
On Thursday, March 4, the Agencies for Combined Enforcement served two warrants in Fairborn and one in Dayton.
A Fairborn man and a Dayton man were arrested and are being held at the Greene County Jail on felony charges.
The following are some of the items seized during the searches:
- Over $66,000 in cash
- 17 guns
- One high dollar cross bow
- 1.3 pounds of suspected methamphetamine
- Over 1 pound of a white powdery substance suspected to be being fentanyl
- Fentanyl pill making materials and pill press
- Over 4 pounds of processed marijuana