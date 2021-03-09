Two men arrested for drug trafficking in Fairborn, Dayton

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn Police announced Tuesday that two men were arrested after three search warrants were executed in relation to a drug trafficking suspect.

On Thursday, March 4, the Agencies for Combined Enforcement served two warrants in Fairborn and one in Dayton.

A Fairborn man and a Dayton man were arrested and are being held at the Greene County Jail on felony charges.

The following are some of the items seized during the searches: