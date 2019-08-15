Two men arraigned in connection with robbery at Elsa’s

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two men were arraigned Thursday in connection with a robbery at Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant in July, court officials confirm.

Carletos Garcia and Brandon Luers are accused of robbing Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant on Linden Ave. in Dayton on July 7. According to police, the suspects involved in the robbery approached someone outside the restaurant and forced the person to take them inside where they robbed the manager’s office.

Garcia and Luers are both charged with five counts of felony kidnapping and one count of aggravated robbery.

The next court appearance for the two men is scheduled for Aug. 29.

