Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two staple hotels in the Miami Valley are marking their final day of business on Monday, October 31.

The Raddison Hotel is the largest in Dayton and is conveniently located next to the Dayton Convention Center.

“Convention centers typically are there to stimulate other businesses in the community,” said Jacquelyn Powell, President and CEO of Dayton Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. “It’s very important to have these facilities to accommodate their needs.”

According to Powell, it is very important to have a convention hotel near places like the convention center. And this closure has forced the convention center to find new solutions quickly.

“We’ve been working to address the needs of the groups who were scheduled to host their events at the convention center and at the Radisson hotel property,” Powell said. “We’ve worked to move them to different locations for their hotel room needs and we are accommodating their transportation needs to move them from those hotels to the convention center for their events.”

The property will close at the end of Monday, October 31, the same day as another long-standing hotel will close in Xenia.

The Ramada Hotel was built after the 1974 tornado but has fallen into disrepair over time, the City of Xenia said. This hotel is the only one in downtown Xenia, but after years of fire code violations, the city of Xenia took the hotel to court for eviction.

On November 1, the city of Xenia will take possession of the property. According to the city, this property will now become part of the Xenia Towne Square project. Bids for this project must be submitted by November 1, and construction is expected to begin a year from now.