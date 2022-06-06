SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people died in a head-on collision in Sharonville Sunday night.

According to a release by the Cincinnati Metro Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 66-year-old Nadyne Hawthorne was travelling west in a Chevrolet Malibu on I-275 when she was struck head-on by a Chrysler Town and Country driving east in the westbound lanes. the collision happened just after 9:45 pm.

OSP said that both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene. No other passengers were in the vehicles.

OSP said it was assisted on the scene by the Sharonville Police Department, Sharonville Fire/EMS, Blue Ash Police Department and the Montgomery Police Department.

This incident remains under investigation.