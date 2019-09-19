Two children injured after crash involving DPS school bus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two children were injured after a crash involving a car and a school bus in Dayton Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The crash was reported shortly before 8 am at the intersection of Wayne Ave and Hickory Street near Keowee Street. The bus was a Dayton Public Schools bus and the crash was called in by DPS Transportation.

The extent of the children’s injuries are not known. 2 NEWS is working to learn more details and will have them as they become available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.