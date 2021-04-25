Two juveniles in hospital after being shot in Riverside

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two minors are in the hospital after they were shot in Riverside Saturday night.

Police were called to the scene at the intersection of Community Drive and Old Troy Pike just after 10:30 p.m.

Officials on scene told 2 NEWS crews that one person is in stable condition and the other person’s condition is unknown at this time.

As of right now, not much information is known about a suspect and it is unknown how many people were involved.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information about the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS