DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were brought to the hospital after a home caught fire in Sidney over the weekend.

On Sunday, April 9, a basement fire spread into the first floor of a home on Letitia Drive near the intersection with Burkewood Drive.

Crews from Sidney Fire arrived on the scene just before 1 p.m. to find all the residents had managed to evacuate the home. Two people had been injured and were brought to Wilson Health ER.

Several other fire departments were called to the scene including Lockington Fire, Anna Fire and Piqua Fire. A box alarm was also called to bring in off-duty Sidney firefighters.

Crews began their attack on the first floor before moving to the basement to extinguish the flames. During the attack, the initial crew searched the home, ensuring all the occupants had made it outside. The fire left the home with an estimated $250,000 in damages.

AES Ohio and Centerpoint Energy responded to secure utilities while The Salvation Army provided cantina services for the crews at work.

At this time the cause of the fire remains under investigation.