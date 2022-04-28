RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were brought to the hospital after a single-car crash early Thursday morning.

According to Riverside Police on the scene, the crash happened before 3 am on Thursday. A car collided with the barrier on Woodman Road, just past the intersection with Airway Road.

Two people were injured, officers on the scene said, and both were brought to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

While this crash remains under investigation, officers on the scene did say alcohol is believed to be a factor.