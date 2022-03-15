PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died and another is injured after a three-car crash on Diamond Mill Road Tuesday morning.

According to Perry Township Police on the scene, three cars collided on Diamond Mill Road, causing two people to be transported to Miami Valley Hospital, and closing down a portion of the road. The third person was unharmed by the crash.

One of the two victims later died of their injuries, Perry Township Police said.

Traffic is blocked on Diamond Mill Road from Shiloh Springs Road to Snake Road, police said. Crews are currently on the scene, and this incident is under investigation by the Perry Township Police Department with assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The road will remain closed for several hours, officers on the scene said.

