DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people have been shot in an incident that started on Ruth Avenue Sunday morning.

According to Sgt. Thomas with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the situation began on Ruth Avenue before moving to Lakeview Drive.

Two injuries are confirmed, however, there is no word on how severely injured the victims are.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that no suspect has been named or arrested at this time.

Dayton Police Department detectives are investigating the scene.

A 2NEWS photographer is on their way to the scene.

This is a breaking news story and we will update this article as we learn more about the situation.