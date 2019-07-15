Two injured in Darke County crash

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were injured in a Darke County crash late Sunday night, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies, as well as the Greenville Fire and Rescue, were called to the 4600 block of Children’s Home Bradford Road for an accident with injury.

According to a preliminary investigation, a silver 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by Staci Blocher, 46, of Greenville was traveling west on Childrens Home Bradford Road, east of State Route 118 when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top in a field.

Blocher and her passenger, Shawn Jackson, 45, of Greenville, had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Greenville Township Fire Department.

Both Blocher and Jackson were transported to Wayne ER. Jackson was later transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

