SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people have been brought to the hospital after an apartment caught fire in Springfield early Thursday morning.

Around 1:20 am, crews responded to a fire in an apartment building on East High Street.

Matthew Smith, Assistant Fire Chief for Springfield, said that while the fire was contained to a single apartment on the 6th floor, both the 6th and 7th floors maintained smoke damage.

Two people were brought to the hospital to treat minor injuries including smoke inhalation. The resident of the affected apartment was also injured, Smith said, but they refused treatment.

No cause for the fire has been released at this time.