Two injured after crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were injured after a crash in Dayton Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened shortly before noon on Salem Ave. at the underpass to I-75. The incident involved two cars and a semi.
The driver in one of the cars had to be extracted from the vehicle. That driver and the driver of the SUV were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
the driver of the semi was not injured.
A lane on the ramp to I-75 south was temporarily blocked due to the crash.
