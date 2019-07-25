Two injured after crash in Dayton

Two injured after crash on Salem Ave. (WDTN Photo/James Buechele)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were injured after a crash in Dayton Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before noon on Salem Ave. at the underpass to I-75. The incident involved two cars and a semi.

The driver in one of the cars had to be extracted from the vehicle. That driver and the driver of the SUV were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

the driver of the semi was not injured.

A lane on the ramp to I-75 south was temporarily blocked due to the crash.

