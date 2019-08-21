Two injured after crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver was hospitalized after a crash in Dayton early Wednesday.
It happened around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of N. James H. McGee Boulevard and Wolf Creek Pike. Police say an SUV ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle.
The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.
Police briefly blocked part of the intersection due to the crash. All lanes reopened by 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
