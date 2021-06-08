Two indicted in Preble County for September chase that ended in fiery crash

Deputies from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thaddeus Brown and Taylor Nicole Daley after they were indicted by a Preble County grand jury in connection with a fiery crash in September, 2020. (Photos: Preble County Sheriff’s Office)

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man and a woman from Preble County have been arrested after being indicted on charges stemming from a September chase that ended in a crash, injuring the driver.

Deputies from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thaddeus Brown and Taylor Nicole Daley after they were indicted by a Preble County grand jury. Investigators said the two were involved in a felonious assault incident that occurred last September on State Route 503, south of Gratis.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, on September 19, 2020, at approximately 1:00 a.m., PCSO received a 911 call from the victim saying she was being chased in her car by another vehicle. The victim eventually crashed on State Route 503 due to being chased and her vehicle caught fire. The victim suffered serious injuries, including burns to her body, from the crash.

The Dayton Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol investigated the crash and Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office began a criminal investigation into the incident. During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said the victim had been at a gathering at a home just south of where the crash had occurred. The victim left and was chased by two subjects in a car for several miles until the crash happened.

After an extensive investigation, including several search warrants involving cellular phones and social media sites, the case was presented to a grand jury on Monday, June 7th.

The grand jury returned indictments on both Brown and Daley. Detectives arrested both Monday afternoon.

Thaddeus Michael Brown, 20 of the Gratis area, has been indicted for the following:

Felonious Assault (two counts), 2nd Degree Felonies

Aggravated Vehicular Assault (two counts), 3rd Degree Felonies

Vehicular Assault, 4th Degree Felony

Aggravated Assault, 4th Degree Felony

Inciting to Violence, 3rd Degree Felony

Endangering Children, 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Three Counts of Complicity to Offenses. 2nd, 3rd and 4th Degree Felonies

Taylor Nicole Daley, age 21 of the Gratis area was indicted for the following:

Felonious Assault (two counts), 2nd Degree Felonies

Aggravated vehicular Assault (two counts), 3rd Degree Felonies

Vehicular Assault, 4th Degree Felony

Aggravated Assault, 4th Degree Felony

Both suspects remain in the Preble County Jail pending their initial appearance in Preble County Common Pleas Court.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Endangering Children charge is the result of information discovered from a search warrant served on a phone belonging to Brown. Detectives discovered a video where Brown was operating a vehicle and consuming liquor while a small child was in the back seat, and unrestrained.