Hamilton County kidnapping leads to pursuit, ends in Vandalia

Kidnapping Pursuit

Kidnapping Pursuit (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are in custody after a child abduction case leads to a pursuit, ending in Vandalia Wednesday, officials confirm.

An alert was sent to law enforcement to be on the lookout for a black Dodge Charger with a grey hood from Hamilton County, according to regional dispatch. Dispatchers told 2 NEWS that the driver of the car is accused of abducting a child in Glendale, a northern suburb of Cincinnati.

The black Dodge Charger was then pursued in Montgomery County before the chase ended on National Road near I-75 in Vandalia shortly after noon Wednesday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSP confirmed that the black Dodge Charger that was pursued was in relation to the child abduction case in Hamilton County.

OSP states that the child who was allegedly abducted was dropped off at another location and is safe.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

