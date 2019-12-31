Two in custody after chase ends with car crashing into Northridge home

NORTHRIDGE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are in custody after a high speed chase ends with a car crashing into a home in Northridge, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The chase started at around 11:30 pm Monday when a trooper noticed a car speeding on I-75 near Needmore Road. When the trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over, the chase began, with speeds topping 115 MPH, according to OSP Sgt. Dallas Root.

The car exited the highway at Neff Road and lost control, crashing into a house on Keats Drive. The passenger sustained minor injuries, but tried to run away before being caught at the United Dairy Farmers on Needmore Road. The driver was arrested on the scene.

Sgt. Root says the department is still investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a part in the incident. The house was severely damaged and the American Red Cross was called to assist the man who lives there find a place to stay.

According to Sgt. Rood, the homeowner had just finished repairing his house from the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.