PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are in the hospital after a crash in Preble County Tuesday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that two cars crashed at the intersection of Preble County Line Road and Dayton Eaton Pike around 9 p.m.

OSHP said both people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, one of them having to be flown there via CareFlight.

There is no information on the extent of their injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.