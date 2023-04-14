DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are searching for a person of interest after a man and a woman were found dead in a Darke County home Friday.

Just before 5 a.m. on Friday, April 14, two women reported a possible homicide to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies entered the home mentioned on Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road, they found the bodies of a man and a woman.

At this time, investigators are looking for a man, 39-year-old Adam Uchyn, as a person of interest in the case. According to the release, Uchyn was known to live at the home the bodies were found in. He is believed to have left the area in a white 2022 Chevrolet Equinox, with Ohio license plate JDM8117.

Adam Uchyn (Darke County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information concerning Uchyn’s whereabouts or other information concerning this case should contact the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at 937-548-2020.