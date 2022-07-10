EATON, Ohio (WDTN)– Two teens are being hailed as heroes of Preble County after a man’s truck caught on fire and he needed to be rescued immediately. That man is still alive and his family says they owe everything to complete strangers.

“Hearing him say ‘I need help, I need help’, I knew there was something we could do,” said Rescuer Breydon Boston. “If he was still alive, there was still something to be done.”

The accident happened around 9 a.m. on Friday morning on the 13000 block of West Main Street, the family says the driver, identified as Mike Worley, lost control of his truck, hit their concrete culvert in the ditch and rolled several times. Breyden, his brother Preston and their mother Jenny heard the screams of a complete stranger and immediately sprang into action.

“I popped the air bag and tossed the knife to him, he cut himself out and fell into the passenger seat but his legs were stuck under the dash, so Breyden just started throwing stuff at the windshield,” said Rescuer Preston Orr.

Bystanders say his truck slowly caught fire and eventually another bystander came to help, and pulled Mike out of the truck. Mike’s father Robert Worley says he was speechless after learning his son nearly died, but not before neighbors ran to the rescue.

“They’re heros as far as I’m concerned, not too many left like them,” said Robert Worley. “I’m awfully proud of them, they saved my son’s life.”

Breydon and Preston say they didn’t think twice about pulling Mike from the fire, he was someone else’s family and time was ticking.

“That’s someone’s family, we can’t just leave him sitting out there, it’s not ok, I just did the same thing someone else would’ve done sitting outside the crash,” said Boston.

Mike is currently in Miami Valley Hospital’s burn unit, he’s got a long road of recovery ahead for him but his family couldn’t be more thankful for a stranger’s help.