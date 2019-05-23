Two dispensaries close to opening in Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) - A medical marijuana dispensary in Riverside is the first in the Miami Valley to receive state approval to open, but another in Clark County is not far behind.

In Riverside, Mad River Remedies got a certificate of operation from the state this week for their location on Airway Road, and Riverside City Manager, Mark Carpenter, said now they just have to coordinate with the city before they can officially open.

"We have sent them the required applications," said Carpenter. "Part of the process required the state approval, so we do expect to receive the application from them very soon."

In Springfield, the Pure Ohio Wellness dispensary said they are putting on the finishing touches like security measures this week.

"We are expecting to do our inspections with the state late next week, and hopefully be opening the next week as long as we pass all of our inspections," said Pure Ohio Wellness co-owner, Larry Pegram. "We're in there today putting in the office furniture."

Pegram said they have been getting contacted by patients eagerly waiting for them to open.

"We're like 'we're trying really hard,'" said Pegram. "It was a lot more tedious process than we were expecting and construction is something that always takes a lot longer, but we're finally ready, and we're really excited."

Pure Ohio Wellness will also have a dispensary on Needmore Road in Dayton, but Pegram said that location is requiring quite a bit more work.

2 NEWS reached out to the other four parent companies who received provisional licenses to open dispensaries in the Miami Valley.

A representative for the Beavercreek Harvest House of Cannabis said they plan to open late summer, pending approval.

We will update this story when we learn more on the other locations.

