UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Two are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Clinton County on Wednesday.

According to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday on US-68 south of Center Road.

OSHP reported that 32-year-old Eric Ford was traveling south on US-68 at the same time a semi was traveling north. Ford’s vehicle traveled left of center and struck the front end of the semi. Both went off the east side of the road, the semi striking a utility pole and jackknifing.

Ford and his 51-year-old passenger, Robert Graves, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital by EMS, however, he was later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.