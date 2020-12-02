Two Dayton Post Offices to open on Sunday, Dec. 20

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)— Two Dayton Post Offices will be open on Sunday, Dec. 20 to help with the holiday season.

The U.S. Postal Service said the Beavercreek and Washington Township Post Offices will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The locations for the offices is as follows:

Beavercreek Post Office, 3541 Dayton Xenia Rd.

Washington Township Post Office, 7525 Paragon Rd.

For more information, visit www.usps.com.