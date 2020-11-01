Two days remain for early voting, high turnout continues in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Voters still have two more chance to cast early ballots in Ohio as record early and absentee voter turnout continues across the state.

According to Board of Elections Chairperson and former mayor Rhine McLin said 2,964 people voted early in Montgomery County Saturday, and the Board of Elections predicts turnout will remain steady at around 3,000 people on Sunday and Monday.

“At Montgomery County, it’s easy to and through to come vote,” McLin said.

“Go get out and vote, voting is still very important,” early voter Lisa Lewis said. “Whatever you decide, or if you’re still sitting on the fence, you still need to get out and vote.”

McLin said 55,500 people voted early and 92,000 absentee ballots have been returned so far.

She said the record early turnout will lower the wait times at some precincts on Election Day.

“Some precincts will be heavier than others, but most of them, I think they’re going to be steady,” McLin said.

If you requested an absentee ballot, they must be postmarked by November 2, but hand-delivering it to the county drop box before the polls close on election day will ensure it gets counted.

McLin said if you received an absentee ballot, but choose to vote in-person on election day instead, you’ll cast a provisional ballot at the polls.

Whether you choose to go early or on Election Day, voters say to make sure you get your vote in.

“The way you want to see this country for the next four years is on the line,” early voter Katana Williams said. “No one has space to sit back and watch.”

McLin said the average wait time to vote early is about 20 to 25 minutes.

The absentee ballot drop box is available for 24 hours a day up until polls close on election day at 7:30 p-m.

Early Voting Schedule:

Sunday, November 1: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, November 2: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Click here to find your polling place on Election Day.