DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two cyclists were hit by a car Friday afternoon, police say.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the cyclists were riding at the intersection of Riverside Drive and East Sibenthaler Ave when they were struck by a car. The collision happened around 1:43 p.m.

The driver of the car is still on the scene, police said. It is unknown how fast they were driving at the time or if anyone was injured in the collision.

This incident remains under investigation.