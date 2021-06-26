Two children hospitalized following water rescue at Eastwood Lake in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two children were hospitalized following a water rescue at Eastwood Lake in Dayton Saturday evening.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that a call came in around 4:45 p.m. The circumstances leading up to the rescue are unclear, but both were taken to Children’s Medical Center in unknown condition.

Police told reporter Madeline Ashley that they had been in the water searching for 40 minutes and are unsure of whether there are more children missing.

